In the vicinity of Shijiazhuang, in Hebei Province, China, an entire city emerged in less than a week, covering 48 hectares. Thousands of prefabs are being built to place Covid-19 positive cases or contact cases in isolation. These 18 m² apartments include a bed, toilet, kettle, heating and wifi. A thousand rooms have already been built in Xingtai, another city in Hebei, and there will be 6,500 by the end of the week.

This region near the capital Beijing has observed an upsurge in positive cases since January 2, with 800 contaminations. Hospitals are on the verge of war: more and more patients are seriously affected. Several cities must respect strict containment, and their populations are regularly tested.

