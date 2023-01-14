China | This is luxury at China’s new wineries: a robot brings goose eggs, but master Zou doesn’t want to spoil the wine’s taste with food

Chinese wines are already doing well in international reviews, but it’s not easy. The vines have to be dug underground for the winter, and the bandits are adulterating potions. However, there will be more drinkers.

Beijing

Plush wine glasses rise high.

“Ganbei!” that’s what the cheerleader says Wang Enlaiowner of Beijing-based winery Chateau Lion.

The glass contains the estate’s white Princess wine, whose 2017 vintage reached the bronze category in the world-renowned Decanter competition. Last winter, it was also offered at the official events of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Literally ganbei means dry your glass, and that’s how we operate at the dinner table as well. We raise the wine glass to our lips and tilt it higher and higher until the glass is completely empty.

Such is Chinese schooling. Traditionally, the glass is small and contains very strong liquor – it is used as a food drink – but nowadays the glasses can also be large and then they contain fine wines.

And not only foreign wines, but often Chinese ones as well. And the Chinese don’t just buy wineries from France, they also set up their own in their own country. Last year, Chinese wines won no fewer than 234 gold, silver and bronze medals in the Decanter competition.

Founded in 2010 on the outskirts of Beijing, Chateua Lion offers tours and tastings in addition to wines.

The building imitates a European mansion, but there are also large, colorful sculptures of Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse in the yard. They attract Beijing families with children for a day trip.

You wouldn’t think Chateau Lion is on the outskirts of Beijing.

Chateau Lion borrows influences from both Europe and the United States.

My was not supposed to be at these dinners or even see the owner of the winery. I came to get to know the farm’s fields. But unexpectedly, the invitation went from the field to the table.

I sit at a round table in muddy shoes and watch as a new robot rolls countless dishes into the room with its tray. Boiled giant prawns, goose egg omelette, smoked meat with dipping sauce…

A live waiter always brings dishes to the table.

When there is no sculling, the diners sip the wine a small mouthful at a time, in the way we are used to.

Now, while sipping, you have time to look for the characteristic flavors of Princess wine, i.e. peach, vanilla and apricot as described by Decanter.

Then we move on to drinking cabernet. That’s what Wang Enlai produces more on his larger farm in Ningxia province.

Wang owns four wineries across China, and is designing a fifth for a real estate mogul sitting at the dinner table Zhang Ying’s with.

Wang describes viticulture as a hobby, as there is hardly any income from it. His money comes from oil, among other things.

Due to confusing statistics, it is difficult to say how much wine is produced in China. According to the State of the World Vine and Wine Sector publication, China would have cruised in the 6th to 11th places in recent years. among the largest wine producing countries in the world.

An 86-year-old man is sitting next to me Zou Fulin. He doesn’t eat, he only drinks.

“He doesn’t want to spoil the taste of wine with food. He never mixes food and wine together,” Wang explains his subordinate’s refined manners, and Zou nods in delight.

Master Zou is a respected viticulture expert, an agricultural expert who already fell in love with wines decades ago during his assignment in Africa.

I came to see him instead. A couple of hours earlier we were still in the fields.

Lion princess hybrid grapes are born on these vines.

Master Zou Fulin has carefully named the wines produced from different vines in his laboratory.

Zou glows on the edge of the column as a proud father. These vines are his children, created over ten years.

It grows a hybrid called lion princess, i.e. the grapes of Princess wine. Lion princess is a cross between viognier and cinsault grapes imported from Europe to China.

“Our hybrid is a real Chinese wine,” says Zou.

Zou’s work may solve the laborious and expensive problem of viticulture in northern China. The problem can be seen on the other side of the field opening.

The workers bend the upward reaching branches of the vines towards the ground and tie them low with plastic tape. Later, the bundled vines are buried underground.

In winter it is so dry and cold that the vines have to be hidden in the soil. They are dug up again in the spring.

Zhang Yanhua ties the vines before burying them.

On some farms, covering and exposing the vines makes up a third of the expenses, says someone standing at the edge of the field Jim Boyce. He is an expert and commentator on the Chinese wine business who has lived in China for a long time.

The beauty of the Zou hybrid is that it can withstand the Beijing winter, so it does not need to be buried. And it seems to taste good too.

Burying the vines is one of the reasons why Chinese wines are quite expensive. Another is that in China, buying cheap as a gift or to share at a restaurant table is literally considered cheap.

Breeding is still in progress at Lion’s farm, and Princess is only sold in the manor’s own shop. There is not a large harvest of new hybrids, and wine counterfeiting is a big fear, says Zou. That is, that someone would start selling in bottles that look like Princess, what a pain.

Wine counterfeiting is common in China, as the masses do not know what wine should taste like.

Estimates of the share of fake wines on the market vary between 40 and 70 percent. Either the label is fake or the bottle is recycled; Bordeaux or champagne bottles may be sold empty and refilled numerous times with who knows what.

Many good restaurants break the empty bottles so they don’t end up on the wrong roads.

China’s the wine market is unique in many ways.

Wine consumption increased considerably, if not by political order, then by exhortation. Traditionally, China is a country of beer and clear liquor.

In 1996, the country’s prime minister Li Peng praised the health effects of wine. It was a sign that selling and drinking wine has the blessing of the state.

Red wine also started to be drunk at business dinners and public dinner parties. Red is the color of happiness in China. Wine bottles became very popular gifts.

In 2013, more red wine was already bought in China than in any other country in the world.

Chateau Lion’s wine cellar

The farm’s Wine Shop

Then came the political turn.

The Chinese leadership dealt with corruption and expensive dinners with a heavy hand. The authorities began to be wary of all kinds of embezzlement and to refuse gifts. They could be demoted or sent to prison.

In recent years, both Chinese wine consumption and own production have decreased. It has been affected by the restrictions during the pandemic and the economic downturn.

China is hardly even the world’s number one in red wine consumption anymore. At least the market people have stopped making fun of this.

China has been predicted in vain for years as the world’s largest wine market. The glowering has annoyed Jim Boyce.

It is true that a nation of 1.4 billion easily drinks a lot of wine in total, but still little per capita.

“Compared to beer and baijiu (of Chinese hard liquor) consumption of wine is still small in China. Beer and baijiu drinkers should be made to drink wine instead. People only drink a certain amount of alcohol,” says Boyce.

In China, 76 percent of alcohol is drunk as beer, 16 percent as spirits and only 8 percent as wine. For example, in Finland, the share of wine is more than 20 percent.

There are estimated to be around 50 million middle-class or rich wine drinkers in China, who often buy wine for their own use with their own money. That sounds like a lot, but it’s just a drop of China’s huge population.

Viinikauppa restaurant there are five bottles of reasonably priced foreign wine open at the bar counter. There is one sparkling, two white and two red. When you pay more than 20 euros, you can drink as much as you want for as long as you want.

This is the standing table every Wednesday night at Cheers wine shop in Beijing.

For years, Cheers has been trying to get Chinese middle-class people between the ages of 25 and 40 to become wine drinkers, for whom wine would be a natural part of life.

“The shop must not be scary, nor too fancy. It must be easily accessible,” explains the commercial manager David Schaumann.

“Chinese people may feel the same way to a wine shop as a Westerner to a Chinese tea shop. Hundreds of products look daunting. Which of them would be good now.”

Commercial director David Schaumann is proud that Cheers still has dozens of wine shops in Beijing. Many wine sellers have had to stop during the pandemic.

In Cheers, the salesperson comes to the customer and asks a couple of simple questions: Do you like dry or sweet? Strong or light? Then the customer is already given a few bottles to choose from.

Kipuraja costs a good 20 euros for most buyers. White wine has increased in popularity among young people. In the summer, it already sold more than red at Cheers. Riesling in particular has become popular.

And home delivery. The food courier – or should probably say the wine courier – just rushes from the door to the counter to get a bottle for the customer. Cheers delivers the order within 20 minutes within Beijing. As much as a third of Chinese wines are sold online.

For the participants of Wine Wednesday, Cheers’ message has gone through well. They have an uncomplicated relationship with wine.

“In China, it’s easy to think that good wine should be expensive. No need. Or that wine should only be saved for a great occasion. I drink wine two or three times a week,” says the person who handles finance for work Mora Hou.

Working in an investment bank Chen Yingda has in turn created an almost romantic relationship with wine. The night before, he was drinking wine in his courtyard and was moved by the beautiful moon.

“If I’m depressed, I choose a heavier wine, when I’m happy, a lighter one. When I go on a date, I choose a strong wine for an outgoing girl, a lighter one for a calm one.”