Horror and dismay in China over a scandal that sees a company accused of stealing thousands of cadavers from crematoriums and morgues to use the bones for the dental bone graft market. Of course, without the relatives knowing about it: they were given the ashes of animals or plants instead of those of their loved ones. According to the South China Morning Post, the leaders and operators of Sichuan Hengpu Technology Co. and Shanxi Osteorad Bionmaterial Co. are accused of having obtained four thousand cadavers through unethical methods that allowed the former to earn up to 53 million dollars in profits between 2015 and 2023. The case sparked public outrage after a prominent criminal lawyer posted details on social media.

Yi Shenghua, head of Beijing Brave Lawyers, said police in Taiyuan, capital of the northern province of Shanxi, are investigating the allegations that the bones were used to produce allogeneic bone grafts, usually made using bones removed during surgery. The lawyer who made the case public said the evidence had been passed to him by an “inside source” and was “authentic.” According to documents released by Yi, the police seized over 18 tons of bones and more than 34,000 semi-finished and finished products. The corpse trafficking affected at least seven provinces in Shanxi province.: Bodies were transported, cut up, stored and processed for bone harvesting. In some cases, they were stolen from cemeteries. Chinese manufacturers of synthetic bone substitutes soared on mainland stock markets after the scandal suggested that demand for the products used in grafting surgeries was outpacing supply on the market. It sparked a rush to buy the stocks: “Some people are taking advantage of the scandal to buy,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “The logic is that demand for substitute products will increase.”