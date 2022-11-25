China | There was outrage in China over the deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang

The Chinese social media people do not believe that the corona measures of the authorities were not the cause of the fire deaths.

Beijing

Residents A deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang’s Urumqi sparked widespread outrage on Chinese social media on Friday.

In addition, according to unconfirmed videos shared on social media, there would have been a large demonstration in front of Urumqi City Hall starting Friday evening.

If the videos are true, it’s a big deal, because the people of Xinjiang are under very close surveillance and targeted by state authorities. In recent years, China has kept a significant part of the province’s residents in penal camps, prisons and forced labor. There have been almost no expressions of opinion.

The reason for both the social media outrage and the alleged protests is the same. They suspect that the cause of the fire was the authorities’ anti-coronavirus actions. Officials deny the claim.

In Urumqi, a large part of the city has been in corona lockdown for more than three months, meaning that residents have hardly been allowed to leave their homes. This has also caused a lack of food.

The authorities ten people died and nine were injured in a residential apartment fire that broke out in the Jixiangyuan district on Thursday.

If the authorities are telling the truth, the area was a so-called low-risk corona area. Thus, the residents would have been quite free to leave the house and escape the fire.

However, the issue has been widely suspected in Chinese social media. If the house was in a high-risk area, exit may have been restricted.

The camping of houses and apartments is prohibited in China, but at regular intervals the authorities implementing the corona policy are accused of blocking the flow. Doors and gates have been boarded up.

Netizens also pointed out that in the pictures of the fire area, the water jets of the fire engines seem to be far away from the fire. In China, it is customary to fence off high-risk areas, which makes rescue operations more difficult.

Somekansa is also suspicious of the number of victims.

The local authorities did not reduce the furore when they said at a press conference on Friday that the dead residents were unskilled.

“They did not put out the fire and escaped in time,” the official read from the paper in a televised event.

Social media is heavily censored for comments about the fire, but social media tries to publish its criticism again and again.

In China, there have been increasingly frequent outbursts of anger on social media when people have died due to corona measures. For example, they have not been able to see a doctor from the foreclosed houses.

Very local expressions of opinion and even small riots have erupted in different parts of China against corona measures throughout this year.

In the latest news there has been a riot at a giant cell phone factory in Zhengzhou. Unsatisfied employees have been in corona quarantine at the factory.

When There was a two-month corona lockdown in Shanghai in the spring, it got a lot of national and international attention. In contrast, even longer lockdowns in remote places like Xinjiang receive very little attention.

There has also been a very long and severe corona lockdown in Lhasa, Tibet. According to unconfirmed information from the BBC, there was a demonstration there earlier in the fall. Tibet is another ethnic minority province where China maintains an iron grip.