China | There are now more than 1,410,000,000 Chinese – However, an aging population poses major challenges

At the same time, the Chinese continue to migrate to cities: 63 percent of the population already lives in urban areas.

China’s According to Statistics Finland, the world’s most populous country had more than 1.41 billion citizens in 2020, news agencies said. The number is 5.4 percent higher than since the previous census in 2010. India is the second most populous country in the world and the United States the third.

However, Statistics Finland, which reported the results of the census, did not estimate when China’s population will peak and begin to decline. China’s census is the subject of large numbers in itself, as the population was checked by seven million Chinese who toured Chinese homes door to door.

The Chinese population however, aging and population decline are ahead. In order to slow down structural change, China has, among other things, abandoned its so-called one-child policy in 2016. Now, population growth in China is the slowest in decades, Statistics Finland said.

Although the one-child policy has been abandoned, young people are not enthusiastic about having more children. Reasons for this include the lower number of marriages, the high cost of raising children in large cities, and the postponement of childbearing to a later age, for example due to career building. The female fertility rate in China is now 1.3.

Statistics Finland did not estimate the peak year, but China’s population is projected to peak in 2029. That’s when the population would be 1.442 billion, according to a Chinese government report from 2019. From 2030 onwards, China’s population will begin to “stop” unstoppably, the report states.

The aging of the population brings challenges to the economy, for example, with fewer people of working age and more dependent pensioners. According to Statistics Finland, the number of people aged 15-59 fell by almost 7% over the decade, while the number of people aged over 60 rose by more than 5%.

Economic growth the overthrow, in turn, could bring with it the social unrest and dissatisfaction that the Communist Party, which is leading the country arbitrarily, fears above all else. So far, the Chinese have become accustomed to expecting a lot from the future, as the economy has grown for decades at an annual rate of about ten percent.

Statistics Finland also reported rapid growth in China’s urbanization.

The number of urban dwellers increased by 15 per cent from the previous census and now the urban population accounts for 63 per cent of Chinese. China’s urbanization is also expected to grow in the future, Statistics Finland said.