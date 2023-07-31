China | The zoo insists that its Malayan bears are real, not people in bear costumes

The Hangzhou Zoo was forced to take a stand on the matter after videos of a bear appearing to stand like a human went viral online.

Chinese the zoo has assured its visitors that the Malay bears in the zoo are real bears and not people in bear costumes.

Hangzhou Zoo, located in eastern China, had to comment on the matter after videos started to spread online in which the bear appears to be standing like a human.

People on social media speculated that it was a person in a bear costume instead of a bear.

The issue was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

For example, the Singaporean publication Today has shared a video about the matter on Twitter.

In social in a video circulating in the media, a Malayan bear stands on the edge of its enclosure and holds its paws on its sides.

The video has raised questions about how the bear is able to stand upright on its slender legs.

In addition, attention has been drawn to the pocketed fur on the bear’s hips, which has been considered on social media to look like an ill-fitting bear suit.

Hangzhou the zoo responded to suspicions that people “don’t understand the species,” according to the BBC.

Although bears typically evoke a huge figure, according to the zoo, not all bears are “giants”.

The zoo’s message emphasized, according to the BBC, that Malayan bears are typically only about 130 centimeters long when standing on their hind legs.

According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the zoo said that a person dressed in a bear suit would also not last more than a few minutes before collapsing in a temperature of 40 degrees.

The Malayan bear is the world’s smallest bear species. The species originates from the rainforests of Southeast Asia and is endangered.