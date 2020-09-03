#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“The author of the photo report on the Yellow River in We Demain gives an overall very dull picture, but he tells the story of the evolution of this river over the past ten years and the efforts made by China to try to save this biodiversity reserve, water“, specifies Antoine Lannuzel, editor-in-chief of the magazine, on franceinfo on Wednesday 2 September.

“The demographic pressure is so strong that, even trying to save it, it is very complicated to keep water inside the river and not to let it completely pollute.“, he emphasizes.

“40,000 civil servants in the service of the Yellow River”

It is a river that has its own administration. “Since 1946, 40,000 civil servants have worked in the service of the Yellow River and its surroundings “, says the journalist.

“In 1997, Xi Jinping made this Yellow River a public health issue for decades to come. China has only 6% of renewable freshwater resources while it represents 20% of the world population “, concludes Antoine Lannuzel.

