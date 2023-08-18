China | The world’s most indebted real estate company, Evergrande, is seeking bankruptcy protection in the United States

The debt-ridden Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is applying for bankruptcy protection in the United States during the reorganization of its operations.

World The Chinese Evergrande, considered to be the most indebted real estate company, has applied for bankruptcy protection in the United States, say, among other things news agency Reuters and a British magazine The Guardian.

According to the media, the company has applied for the so-called Chapter 15 procedure, which protects the company’s holdings in the United States while it tries to reorganize its operations in other countries.

Chapter 15 is the section of US bankruptcy law that governs practices in insolvency cases involving more than one country.

The two of you According to a Reuters source, filing for bankruptcy protection is largely a formality that Evergrande had to do under US law as part of restructuring its business and finances.

According to the news agency, Evergrande’s debt burden is more than 300 billion dollars, of which about 31.7 billion is in foreign debt arrangements. One dollar corresponds to approximately 0.92 euros.

China’s Evergrande, one of the largest real estate companies, ran into payment difficulties as early as 2021.

At the end of July, the company published its long-awaited financial statements for both 2021 and 2022.

Evergrande said it made a net loss of 476 billion yuan, or about 60 billion euros, in 2021 and a net loss of 105.9 billion yuan, or about 13.3 billion euros, in 2022.