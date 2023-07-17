China | “The world’s most indebted company” Evergrande announced billion losses

Tuesday, July 18, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
Chinese real estate giant Evergrande finally announced its billion-dollar losses for 2021 and 2022.

World China’s Evergrande, called the most indebted real estate company, announced its long-pledged results for 2021 and 2022, tells news service Reuters.

Evergrande reports that it made a net loss of 476 billion yuan in 2021, or about 59 billion euros. In 2022, the company made a net loss of 105.9 billion yuan, or about 13.1 billion euros.

In 2022, turnover decreased by 55 percent to 230.1 billion yuan, or 28.5 billion euros, compared to 2020.

The reasons for the losses were said to be returns of unused lands, write-downs of assets and losses of financial assets.

At the company has had significant difficulties completing its construction projects and paying its subcontractors, suppliers and lenders.

Chinese state has also called for Evergrande to dissolve residential buildings they built due to construction-related ambiguities.

Company became insolvent at the end of 2021. Evergrande has financial liabilities of more than 300 billion dollars, or about 265 billion euros.

Trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange was suspended at the end of March last year. The company announced on Monday that the suspension will continue.

