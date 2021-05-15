By Juan Pablo Bruzzo

CEO of Moni

Every beginning of the month, thousands of people crowd into ATMs to withdraw their assets, pensions and social allowances, and then handle day by day in cash the rest of the month. This behavior, definitely uncomfortable and unsafe, is in the DNA of Argentines and is also the fuel that largely fuels the informal economy.

The fintech industry has been growing steadily for years at a global level and found, in the pandemic and in the preventive isolation measures, a catalyst that exponentially accelerated the adoption of digital financial tools by users around the world.

But the phenomenon of digital payments comes from long before. The case of China and QR payments are a great example of the potential for a cultural shift in that direction. There, two giants like Tencent (WeChat) and Alibaba / Ant Group (Alipay) introduced QR codes a few years ago as part of their service platform and today about 80% of mobile phone users use it regularly to make their daily purchases.

That almost everyone has a smartphone and that it is so easy and practical are the main factors that support the massive adoption of QRs in China, to the point that it has left very little space, both for cash and for credit and debit cards.

The United States is a very different case, mainly because it has a mature banking market, in which credit cards have had a very high penetration for many years. About 70% of the population has a credit card and, on average, every American has 2.7 cards.

Currently credit and debit cards, the traditional digital means of payment, account for almost 70% of transactions in the US while cash and digital wallets 12% and 10%, respectively. Digital wallets are very popular with millennials and centennials, more prone to early adoption of new technologies. Many of them start their relationship with the financial world through Google or Apple Pay, brands with which they are very familiar.

Much closer, Brazil is, culturally and due to market characteristics, much more similar to our country. A few months ago the Central Bank launched the PIX instant payment system, which allows immediate transfers between individuals and companies. Shortly after its debut, with more than 75 million registered usersToday it already represents 80% of transfers. By comparison, the fact that PIX is real-time, easy to use, uniquely identifiable, and free, makes it highly attractive to individuals and encourages financial inclusion.

So far the vast majority of transactions are between individuals, a segment that is expected to grow exponentially from the recent approval that WhatsApp achieved to operate in Brazil with its payment application through the PIX platform.

Are we very far in Argentina from the digital payments revolution? The short answer is “neither.”

On the one hand, we have made great progress with the implementation of the “Transfers 3.0” platform promoted by the BCRA, which establishes a single interface so that payments and transfers are interoperable between the different systems and platforms. On the other hand, this implementation has not yet managed to break the inertia and that all the payment and collection platforms with QR are truly interoperable.

While waiting for that to happen, as a necessary condition for a truly massive impact to occur, Argentina needs comprehensive and consistent public policies that encourage the use and adoption of digital means of payment and penalize the use of cash.

The health crisis prompted a further acceleration in the use of digital wallets and a cultural shift is beginning to take place that is here to stay. That is a unique window of opportunity that we have as a country to banish the use of cash, which is dumped every month from ATMs.

Look also