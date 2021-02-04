China | The United States is “deeply shocked” by the report that Uighur women are being systematically raped in Chinese concentration camps

The United States demands that those responsible for the atrocities be held accountable for their actions.

United States is “deeply shocked” by the report that Uighur women taken to concentration camps are being subjected to systematic rape and sexual violence in Xinjiang, China. The United States is demanding that those responsible for the atrocities be held accountable, the State Department said Wednesday.

The statement is related to the British Broadcasting Corporation’s BBC release on Wednesday to the news, where women in concentration camps and a former guard reported sexual harassment and torture.

According to the BBC, “several former prisoners and guards have told the BBC that they themselves experienced or saw evidence of systematic mass rape, sexual violence and torture.”

The United States Foreign Ministry spokesman commented on Reuters:

“We are deeply shocked by reports, including first-hand witness statements, that women in ethnic Uighur and other Muslim internment camps in Xinjiang have been systematically raped and sexually exploited.”

The spokesman confirmed previous allegations by the U.S. that China had committed “crimes against humanity and genocide” in Xinjiang.

“These atrocities upset conscience and must have serious consequences.”

The spokesman urged China to immediately allow independent and international observers into the region.

The United States the previous president Donald Trumpin the administration imposed sanctions on Chinese authorities and companies linked to human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Trump administration also defined the persecution of the Uighurs as genocide.

At the end of January, the president came to power Joe Biden the administration has made it clear that it will continue to take a firm stance on China over the treatment of Uighurs and other issues.

For years, China has denied guilty of persecuting the Uighurs. According to China, vocational schools have been set up in the region to prevent separatism and Islamic extremism.

Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin commented on BBC news on Wednesday, saying it had “no basis in the truth”.