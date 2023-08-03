Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | The United States expressed concern about China’s new espionage law

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | The United States expressed concern about China’s new espionage law

The law entered into force at the beginning of July. Now the Ministry of Security of China called on its citizens to spy on each other.

United States expressed his concern about China’s new espionage guidelines on Wednesday, reports the news agency Reuters.

China’s Ministry of Security announced on Tuesday that China should encourage its citizens to work against espionage. At the same time, it was suggested that networks could be created in the country, through which citizens could report suspicious activity they observe and receive rewards for it.

The ministry’s proposal is based on China’s new counter-espionage law, which entered into force at the beginning of July. Espionage was defined very broadly in the law, which enables the law to be interpreted even more freely.

“We are concerned about that. Encouraging citizens to spy on each other is a matter of great concern,” a spokesperson for the US State Department Matt Miller stated according to Reuters.

See also  Church fire | These questions are open in the Rautjärvi fires - The police will provide more information live at 1 p.m.

“We are closely monitoring the implementation of China’s new counter-espionage law, as we have already done. The law considerably broadens the concept of what kind of activity can be considered espionage,” he continued.

China has arrested dozens of Chinese and foreigners on suspicion of espionage in recent years.

#China #United #States #expressed #concern #Chinas #espionage #law

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The town hidden among the mountains of Ireland that was a refuge for Sinéad O’Connor

The town hidden among the mountains of Ireland that was a refuge for Sinéad O'Connor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result