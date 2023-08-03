China | The United States expressed concern about China’s new espionage law

The law entered into force at the beginning of July. Now the Ministry of Security of China called on its citizens to spy on each other.

United States expressed his concern about China’s new espionage guidelines on Wednesday, reports the news agency Reuters.

China’s Ministry of Security announced on Tuesday that China should encourage its citizens to work against espionage. At the same time, it was suggested that networks could be created in the country, through which citizens could report suspicious activity they observe and receive rewards for it.

The ministry’s proposal is based on China’s new counter-espionage law, which entered into force at the beginning of July. Espionage was defined very broadly in the law, which enables the law to be interpreted even more freely.

“We are concerned about that. Encouraging citizens to spy on each other is a matter of great concern,” a spokesperson for the US State Department Matt Miller stated according to Reuters.

“We are closely monitoring the implementation of China’s new counter-espionage law, as we have already done. The law considerably broadens the concept of what kind of activity can be considered espionage,” he continued.

China has arrested dozens of Chinese and foreigners on suspicion of espionage in recent years.