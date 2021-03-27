China | The toes were forced to grow under the foot, and it made it terribly sore – Up to half of the Chinese women were crushed to the dimensions of an ideal woman, and Zhao Baolan is the last of them to survive.

Zhao Baolan’s daughter sews shoes for her mother, as even the last manufacturer of tied-toe shoes stopped more than 20 years ago.­

94-year-old Zhao Baolan is one of the last surviving Chinese women whose legs were tied as a child. It was terribly painful, and all his life Zhao has walked slowly swinging.

Pekingese Mrs Zhao Baolan raises his left foot over his right knee and takes the sock off for a moment. This is what the famous woman’s tied leg looks like in history: the toes are turned completely under the foot, the heel is like being beaten forward.