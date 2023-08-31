In a residential building in China, three people lived a moment of authentic terror when the elevator they were traveling in suffered a technical failure. The board shut down, losing power, and the elevator free-falled down at least two floors.

(It may be of interest to you: They capture alleged members of a network dedicated to love scams in Indonesia).

Following the incident, the three people were injured and they had to be hospitalized. The chilling episode was caught on security cameras and quickly went viral on social media.

The event took place on August 27 in the province of Hunan, specifically in the city of changsha. The three residents of the building boarded the elevator with the intention of heading to the ground floor, but in the middle of the descent, the board began to flicker until it finally turned off.

(Also: The Chinese economy is approaching a complex scenario with a global impact).

In a matter of seconds, the passengers realized that something was wrong, but they did not anticipate what was about to happen.

A routine elevator ride in China nearly ended in tragedy. A malfunctioning elevator plummeted, leaving three people injured. pic.twitter.com/x73QvBQdP9 — Know More (@Sepa_mass) August 30, 2023

Everything was spinning. We were all thrown into the air before crashing to the ground

Abruptly, the elevator fell two stories before the emergency brakes came on. This sudden movement caused the occupants they will be suspended in the air for a brief moment, similar to the sensation experienced in zero-gravity flights that simulate the gravity-free environment of space, before violently impacting the ground.

(Read here: Japanese embassy in China says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about harassment).

Once the elevator stopped, Li, one of the passengers dressed in an orange T-shirt, contacted the emergency services. “Everything was spinning. We were all thrown into the air before crashing to the ground,” he later recounted, according to local media such as Guojiribao.

Li suffered minor bruises on his leg and back.. However, one of the other two passengers suffered two fractures to his lumbar bones. So far, no information about the third passenger has been provided. Subsequently, the company in charge of the elevators in the building sent a team to determine the cause of the technical failure.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO