Block against block, the fate of the Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Province and the situation in Tibet and Hong Kong have again been the subject of confrontation at the UN. Thirty-nine countries thus produced a joint declaration urging respect for “Human rights, particularly the rights of persons belonging to religious and ethnic minorities”, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen explained Tuesday during the meeting of the third commission of the UN General Assembly specializing in human rights.

In its wake, Berlin took the United States, most of the European countries, Canada, Japan, Australia, Honduras and Haiti. All called “China to allow immediate and unimpeded access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.” This is not the first time that such a request, supported by Paris, has been made. Immediately, Pakistan read a statement signed by 55 countries, including China, denouncing the use of the situation in Hong Kong to interfere in Chinese affairs.

Fight against terrorism

In September, Beijing accepted the coming “Friends from all over the world”, according to the expression of the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, who specified that he had already sent an invitation to this effect to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, while opposing a “Interference (…) under the pretext of human rights, and any so-called investigation with presumption of guilt”. In the process, the Chinese State Council delivered for the first time figures on internments in Xinjiang. According to the authority, the second world power would have provided a ” professional training “ to nearly 1.3 million people per year from 2014 to 2019 in the name of a controversial counterterrorism fight. Several tens of thousands of Turkish-speaking Uyghurs have indeed fought in the ranks of Islamist groups in Pakistan and Syria thanks to the support of Turkey. As early as 1998, these jihadists benefited from military training in camps established on Afghan soil, where they forged links with al-Qaida and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. From 2013 to 2014, China was rocked by spectacular attacks in Beijing, Kunming, Urumqi and Canton, killing more than 400 and injuring 460.

Political unity

Beijing has consistently denied accusations of extrajudicial detention, torture, forced labor and mass sterilization. This last point would fall under one of the five criteria of genocide as defined by the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948. China also rejects the term “sinization” of Xinjiang, otherwise says a policy of demographic reversal, but evokes a “Nationalization of ethnic groups”. The nuance lies in the fact that political unity prevails over cultural or ethnic particularities. Finally, she sees the questions raised by the allies of the United States as a way of reaching Chinese interests. Xinjiang is strategic in several ways: rich in minerals, crossroads of oil pipelines, it is also the exit point for Chinese products within the framework of the new silk routes.