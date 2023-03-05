China | The session of the People’s Congress begins

Regarding the corona, China has slowly been able to look ahead, because it is estimated that the disease has already passed through the big cities and is raging mostly in the countryside.

China’s The annual People’s Congress session starting on Sunday is unlikely to bring any surprises or reforms, even though the giant state is in the midst of extraordinary domestic and international difficulties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party Xi Jinping continues for a third term as president. It is equally certain that his favorite Li Qiang becomes prime minister.

It remains to be seen whether the new prime minister will be given the conditions to manage the country’s economy. From the predecessor From Li Keqiang President and General Secretary Xi transferred the leadership of this area of ​​politics to himself.

Although China recently had to give up zero tolerance in its corona policy with a sudden stop, there is probably no need to expect self-criticism or apologies.

Corona collapsed domestic demand in China, and the country’s economic growth dropped to three percent last year.

News agency Reuters sources according to the Chinese leadership, in connection with the session of the People’s Congress, the new economic growth target would be up to six percent. Achieving the percentage economic growth target is facilitated by the fact that the starting level is now exceptionally low.

For years, China’s economy has been relying on global demand, which is in exceptionally poor condition. In terms of foreign policy, China’s situation is currently remarkably difficult.

Particularly difficult is the attitude towards Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which, contrary to China’s interests, is weighing down the international economy. Still, China has to support Russia at least at the level of speeches.

The People’s Congress, which is now starting its session, is formally China’s highest state and legislative body. In reality, it is more of a rubber-stamp parliament that approves the decisions of the ruling Communist Party.