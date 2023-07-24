China | The roof of the school’s gymnasium collapsed, at least 10 died

According to the Chinese state TV channel, the accident was caused by construction material that violated the rules.

Ten one person was killed in the Chinese city of Qiqihar on Sunday when the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed, AFP and Reuters report.

China’s state TV company CCTV reported on Monday morning Finnish time that 14 people had been pulled out of the ruins. Four of them were already dead and six died later. One person was believed to be still missing under the rubble at dawn.

According to CCTV, the accident was caused by non-compliant construction material. Perlite, a mineral rich in water, had been added to the concrete roof during the construction phase. Due to the heavy rains, more and more water had accumulated in the perlite, making it heavier. As the weight increased, the roof had finally collapsed.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, a police investigation has been launched into the incident and the executives of the company responsible for the construction have been arrested.

For construction and industry-related accidents are common in China, due to lax safety standards and weak supervision, says AFP.

The city of Qiqihar is located in the Heliongjiang province of northeastern China. Heavy rains have continued in the area for a long time.