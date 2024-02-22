The comments of the Legal Advisor of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ma Xinmin, came on Thursday, on the fourth day of hearings before the court, regarding a request to issue a non-binding advisory opinion regarding Israel’s policies in the occupied territories.

“In pursuit of self-determination, the Palestinian people have the right to use force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of a Palestinian state,” the Chinese official said.

Citing examples of “various people who liberated themselves from colonial rule through armed resistance,” Ma made his point that “acts of violence against Israelis by Palestinians are not terrorism but rather a legitimate armed struggle.”

He continued before the International Court of Justice: “Many other resolutions recognize the legitimacy of the struggle by all available means, including armed struggle, by peoples under colonial control or foreign occupation to achieve the right to self-determination.”

In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly asked the court, also known as the World Court, to issue a non-binding opinion regarding the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The court was not asked to issue an opinion on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territories, but many countries participating in the hearings called on Israel to withdraw the forces.

In written comments, Israel, which did not participate in the hearings, said the court's intervention could harm a negotiated settlement.

More than 50 countries will present their arguments until Monday.