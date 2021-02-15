The National Health Commission of China said today, Monday, that it recorded nine new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, compared to seven the previous day.

In a statement, the committee stated that eight of the new cases were imported from abroad, while the ninth was detected in Hebei Province.

The number of new, symptom-free infections decreased to 10, down from 17 the previous day.

China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The committee data indicates that the total number of injuries in China has reached 89,772, while the number of deaths remains constant at 4,636.