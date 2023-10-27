Passenger numbers reached 180 million between July and September, up 2.6 percent from the pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Last September, China witnessed an influx of travelers in unprecedented numbers on the first day of a week-long national holiday, the longest since the abandonment at the end of 2022 of the zero Covid policy that struck the tourism sector.

The number of travel reservations abroad on Trip.com, the main website for selling tickets and booking hotels in China, increased 20 times compared to the same period last year, according to the company.

On the occasion of the eight-day holiday on National Day, the number of flights to China increased four times, according to the Chinese platform.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese economy recorded a growth of 4.9 percent, faster than expected in the third quarter, and industrial production in September grew 4.5 percent on an annual basis, exceeding expectations.

Retail sales growth, a measure of consumption, exceeded expectations and rose 5.5 percent last September, accelerating from 4.6 percent growth in August.