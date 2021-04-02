China | The new tent sauna in Beijing became the sweaty scene of sauna diplomacy: the Norwegians first became inspectors, so the Finns took on the role of “baptist”

The tent sauna concept launched by a Finnish artist in 2015 is now a public sauna in the center of Beijing.

In Beijing has suffered an international sauna damage. Press Officer at the Embassy of Finland Jyri Lintunen has arrived to save the Finnish reputation as the number one sauna country in the world.

The problem is that, since mid-February, there has been a sauna in Beijing in a tent sauna owned by the Norwegians.

Over the years, the tent sauna has become smaller and hotter.­

A tent sauna is built inside the room.­

So Lintunen now stands with his couple of co-workers in the courtyard of Wu Jin Bar in Langjia Avenue. Despite the extreme seriousness of the task, Lintunen smiles broadly in the interview via mobile phone camera, laughs a little.

Why wouldn’t he be happy – he’ll be in the sauna soon.

In the courtyard behind the door is a room dedicated to architectural experiments with a small country tent sauna. It is a public sauna where anyone can take a bath for free. About 50 Chinese and non-Chinese have already visited there.

The international sauna damage is on the wall next to the tent sauna. The certificate reads in Chinese, English and Norwegian as follows:

Sauna no.70472273 Beijing Gulu has, after a careful inspection of the Norwegian Sauna Association, met the minimum requirements for a prestigious sauna and has received official approval for its operations from the Vice President of the Norwegian Sauna Association.

Certificate from the Norwegian Sauna Association.­

It would still be understood if the Russians, those friends of the insanely hot sauna, were behind such operations. But the Norwegians – after all, bathe in oil!

Lintunen has promised to save the situation, ie to test the real situation of the tent sauna with Finnish supportive know-how.

“I have to try this for a representative of a sauna country as well,” Lintunen says diplomatically and the grin is wide.

It is the Finnish sauna tradition that has been selected for the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

“We also baptize the sauna. We have a baptismal agent with us. ”

It is conveniently at the same time a throat dip.

According to the rules of the sauna, slippers must be used.­

The bird and co-workers take turns behind the curtain tuned next to the door of the sauna room to take off their clothes. Then they go to the tent.

Pekingese tent sauna is an exemplary product of Finnish cultural exports. It has stubbornly survived.

Artist Rania Ho times the history of the tent sauna:

The first tent sauna, a prototype, rose in the yard of a Sino-international artist community called Iowa in 2015.

Rania Ho has moved sauna expertise forward as she was already involved in building a prototype six years ago.­

Ho was involved in building it, but the main idea and cultural guide was a Finnish artist Kristiina Koskentola. The tarpaulin was ordered from an online store and was covered with felt. A stove called SHWO was used to buy from a Chinese sauna shop, there is one in Beijing, of course.

You may not want to recall installing the heater on your local power supply.

In the sauna we sat on stools and chairs and ankles froze, as the lower edge of the tent was high in the air. It was fun in the sauna, often until night.

Next once a tent sauna was erected in 2017 at a Beijing Cultural Institute and now for the third time here in the architectural Small Room Project Space.

Much has been done for esteemed Finnish guests.­

Sweat business.­

The latest version was compiled by Ho as well as one other artist, one architect and one anthropologist. It was an international gang: the Sino-US-Canadian-Australian.

As is often the case in international conflicts, it was quite a coincidence that the Norwegian Sauna Association appeared in the figures. A student of a tent sauna builder is from Norway, and his relative is the vice-president of the Norwegian Sauna Association.

And yes, there are Norwegians to thank. Thanks to the well-known Norwegian tips on energy issues, the sauna is denser and the reflective surfaces inside increase the heat.

In a smaller and lower tent than the prototype, the ankles are sure to stay warm. “Benches” have had readings of up to 105 degrees.

The sauna can accommodate three people. The bird and co-workers sit side by side on a low bench with their feet on the floor and sweating.

We agreed to come back when testing is over.

Five hours later the phone rings. Lintunen and his delegations have performed their duties diligently and carefully. They have visited the sauna 5-6 times and cooled down in the courtyard at times.

“With a school grade of 8.5. Pretty good. The air circulated and the whole sauna was warm, ”Lintunen estimates.

“The best thing was the feeling of the place. The fact that you can sometimes sit outside for a long time. ”

An added bonus comes from the bar next door.

Jyri Lintunen appreciates good cooling conditions.­

In the courtyard, saunas, bar guests and residents meet.­

Lintunen is not an official validator, so he cannot issue a certificate for the sauna. Instead, he signed diplomas for Beijingers who went to the steam room throughout the evening.

Next to the Norwegian certificate, Lintunen drew a text about the Finnishness of the sauna and the Finnish sauna culture.

During the cooling-off breaks, the next life of the tent sauna was already conceived. It would actually be a rebirth. Namely, Lintunen suggests that the tent be removed from the room and benches be built in the room. Finnish architects would help.

Then the people of Beijing would have a real Finnish sauna at their disposal.