As reported by the analyst Daniel Ahmad, particularly active in the Oriental and Chinese fields, the China he blocked again the approval of new games. This could cause hundreds of local developers to shut down.

Ahmad reports a report on Twitter, correcting the information reported by the source. As you can see, Ahmad states that in 2021 the number of video game companies with at least one registered game that have been closed is 850, down compared to 2020. In 2018, however, the blocking of the approvals of new games cost 1,200 video game companies dearly, who had to to close.

Ahmad then explains that if the current block not removed quickly, small and medium-sized companies could be at risk. Obviously, the largest companies can count on successful games as a service already published (which remain available and continue to monetize) and on markets outside China.

We also remember that this block does not prevent the publication of games that have already obtained approval, so in the short term, the Chinese market will probably see the arrival of new games. In the medium to long term, if the block is not lifted, however, there could be a shortage of publications.

Ahmad also shared some photos of the first PS5 Chinese commercials.