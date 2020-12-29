#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

As if from another world, between heaven and earth, the forest of stone formed by the mountains of Zhangjiajie is one of the icons of China. These peaks sculpted by time are a treasure of nature that does not exist anywhere else. To discover them, you have to take one of the tallest and fastest outdoor elevators in the world. Opened in 2002, they can transport 1,380 people every hour. At the top, we jostle in summer and winter.

“Before, when there were no elevators, it took us three hours to walk up, about 6,000 steps to climb. Now we get to the top in less than two minutes“, testifies one of the persons in charge of the elevators. The landscape counts more than 3000 floating mountains, while the fauna and the flora are exceptional. The immense park, which extends on 220 square kilometers and classified in the world heritage of the UNESCO is visited by three million tourists each year.