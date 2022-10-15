China | The most exciting issue at the party meeting is whether Xi Jinping’s successor will be hinted at

It is quite clear that Xi Jinping, who has already been in his position for ten years, will continue as the top or general secretary of the party. It is a significant change from before.

15.10. 18:17

Now may be sharing good tips on important questions about China. How long Xi Jinping right to continue leading China?

How long will China keep up its tight fight against corona? Is China going to invade Taiwan?

in China decisions are not made by the People’s Representative Office – it is a rubber stamp – but by the Chinese Communist Party. On Sunday, the party meeting held every five years begins, which all China experts follow closely.

In reality, even the party meeting of 2,300 participants does not decide, but rather blesses the policies and choices previously agreed upon by the party’s inner circle. The meeting is still important, because with its speeches and official blessings, China’s future plans are revealed.

Quite it is clear that Xi Jinping, who has already been in office for ten years, will continue as the top or general secretary of the party. It is a significant change from before. His predecessors already had time to create a custom according to which the general secretary changes every ten years.

What does the meeting reveal about Xi’s next season?

Will a person who can be considered as a leader be appointed to the party’s most important leadership troika of a few people, i.e. the standing committee of the politburo? That could mean only five years of additional time for Xi.

Or does the 69-year-old Xi, who has largely concentrated power on himself, intend to stay at the helm until 2032 or even longer?

It will also be interesting to see if Xi’s position will be further enhanced by changes to the party’s charter. Already last year, the party’s central committee established Xi as the ideological source of the party. After that, resisting Xi’s will became even more difficult.

Xin in the speech, answers are sought as to whether there will be changes in the country’s economic policies and whether the wording will become tougher regarding the possible occupation of Taiwan.

Chinese people and also foreign companies operating in China are very interested in their daily lives and finances, whether the meeting will give indications of easing the tough anti-coronavirus measures.

China still keeps its borders very tight and closes residential areas and even cities due to even small numbers of infections. The economy suffers a lot from this.

Many Chinese and China watchers expected restrictions to be eased after the meeting. This week, however, expectations were diluted, because the party’s Kansan daily wrote twice in favor of extending the restrictions.

The party has tied its prestige to corona politics, so it is not easy to dismantle it. And China’s basic problem has not changed: the elderly population is poorly vaccinated, so releasing the virus would kill perhaps millions in a large population.

Communist the party has almost 100 million members in China. Party convention representatives have been selected from among them through a long process.

38 different electoral units have nominated candidates whose competence and loyalty have been tested with interviews and in various party bodies by selection and voting, explained South China Morning Post magazine.

The representatives must also include model workers, farmers and professionals.