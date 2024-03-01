While the US-led “Artemis” lunar program, in cooperation with Western partners (including Europe) suffers from delays, with at least a year of slippage, and in any case confirms that the first moon landing of the program will take place in 2026, China's lunar program continues to progress. In small steps, and without chasing or competing with anyone. And the Chinese space agency continues to confirm the first landing of the “taikonauts” on the Selenic surface for 2030, and a first journey with circumnavigation of our natural satellite between 2028 and 2029. Missions therefore not exactly imminent even for the Chinese space program Beijing, which however in the meantime has created what will be the moon landing module with astronauts (unlike the current difficulties of Starship, as a potential moon landing vehicle for Artemis…), and has also assigned the names.

The “Dream Vessel”

In a weekend press release, the China Manned Space Agency said development of the Mengzhou (Dream Vessel) spacecraft, the Lanyue (Moon Embrace) lunar module, and the mighty Long March 10 carrier rocket, is “progressing well “. The “Long March 10” is a powerful carrier rocket, just what is needed to send the Chinese spaceship to the Moon. The most powerful so far developed by China, which will inevitably first require some unmanned test launches. The Mengzhou spacecraft is composed of a reentry module, which will host the astronauts and the command module, i.e. the main spaceship of the crew, and a service module for the power and propulsion systems.

It will be almost 9 meters long and weigh 22 tons. The Lanyue lunar lander will host two astronauts and a 200-kilogram rover. The names of the spacecraft were chosen by a group of experts from around 2,000 proposals received from the public. “Lanyue” appeared in a poem written by People's Republic of China founder Mao Zedong in 1965 and “symbolizes the Chinese people's aspiration and faith in exploring the universe and expedition to the Moon,” the agency said. While the name Mengzhou is linked to “the Chinese nation's dream of landing on the Moon”.

China's lunar ambitions (and beyond)

China's lunar ambitions come as more countries are ramping up their space programs, including to the Moon, not just with government space agencies but also with private companies. And all this in view of the potential scientific benefits, national prestige and access to resources and further deep space exploration that successful lunar missions and other developments could bring. The United States (with Europe, Canada and Japan) is accelerating its lunar program: last month NASA announced its plan to land astronauts

to the Moon in September 2026, albeit a year later than originally scheduled. This would be the first lunar landing with astronauts for the United States since the last one, landed on December 11, 1972 with the Challenger module piloted by Eugene Cernan. Last week, the Odysseus commercial lunar lander, developed by Intuitive Machines, became the first U.S.-made spacecraft to touch the Moon, landing inverted, but functioning and sending images from the landing region to the South Pole. In January, the Japanese explorer robot “SLIM” has landed on the lunar surface. Also tipping over, but landed.

And so, Japan became the third country this century – and the fifth overall – to land on the Moon. India joined this list last year. Beijing has made great strides in lunar landings in recent years with its unmanned Chang'e missions, and its mini rovers, which made history in 2019 when China became the first country to successfully land on the unseen side of the lunar globe. A feat never achieved by any other nation. The next unmanned mission, the Chang'e-6 robotic probe, is expected to launch later this year, bringing back the first samples ever collected and returned to Earth from the non-visible side.

China also predicts that the next missions will collect data to achieve another lunar goal: the construction of a permanent international research station on the lunar south pole by 2040. And considering that for future lunar missions, important collaborations between China and Russia are feared , new scenarios are opening up, if not a race, at least two blocks “west and east” to conquer, or rather, re-conquer the Moon.