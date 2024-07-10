China | The man was carrying a hundred snakes in his pants

China|China is one of the world’s largest centers for animal smuggling.

China’s Customs officials have arrested a man who tried to smuggle more than a hundred live small snakes into mainland China.

“During the inspection, the customs officials found that the pockets of the pants worn by the passenger contained six cloth bags with drawstrings, which were closed with tapes,” the customs officials announced, according to the news agency AFP.

“When opened, each bag was found to contain live snakes of all shapes, sizes and colors,” the customs statement continued.

There were 104 reptiles in total. The man was coming from China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and on his way to the border city of Shenzhen on the mainland side of China.

For years, scientists and conservationists have called on the Chinese government to intervene in the rampant illegal wildlife trade. Illegal trade increases the risk of a dangerous disease being transferred from animals to humans. In addition, they are a threat to the Chinese species.

In recent years, the authorities have tried to curb the illegal animal trade, and the legislation was tightened last year.

The laws prohibit the importation of alien species if a permit has not been obtained.

