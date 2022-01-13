There bilibili Chinese streaming platform announced the list of games banned come on live stream, and it’s really impressive, considering that it includes very famous series and titles, especially in our area.
- H1Z1
- WithstandZ – Zombie Survival
- Left4dead and Left4dead 2
- GTA (series)
- Paint the Town Red
- Dead by daylight
- Elder scroll (series)
- Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4
- Yakuza (series)
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Evil Within
- Mortal kombat (series)
- Friday the 13th
- Sleeping Dogs
- Koi’s Adventure
- Outlast and Outlast 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide 2
- Deadspace (series)
- Kantai Collection
- Hearts of Iron (series)
- Surgeon Simulator
- Agony
- Doki doki Literature Club
- Yandere Simulator
- Dark Souls (series)
- The las of Us (series)
- Senran Kagura (series)
- Overkill’s The walking dead,
- Killing Floor, Killing Floor 2
- All Red Candle games (Devotion and Detention)
- Fear the night
- Dead or Alive series
- Hitman (series)
- 7 days to die
- Judgment
- tomb Raider
- Slendy Tubbies
- Twilight Struggle
- Butt Simulator
- Call of Duty (series)
- World of Tanks
- Age of history (Probably the Age of Empires)
- Warframe
- Reversed Front
- Witcher 3
- Fleet Combat 2
- Power and Revolution (series)
- Life is strange: True Colors
- Biohazard / Resident Evil (series)
- Back 4 Blood
- Visage
- and all the VM18 visual novels.
While for some games the reason for the ban is clear (think of the Red Candle games and the pressure exerted successfully not to sell Devotion in Western digital stores such as Steam and GOG), for others it would be necessary to think a little more.
In general, games with content little loved by the regime, such as fantasy or zombies, have been blocked, while it is likely that some of those listed are particularly famous in China, but not in our country. Others are really obscure, like Butt Simulator (it will be this?), but it is not the fame or otherwise of the individual games that counts, but the censorship principle that accompanies this list.
