With AI, where do individuals end up? Chinese ready to put dozens and dozens of artificial intelligence models on the market





People’s China, then the Communist Party of China, approves the massive use of artificial intelligence but indicates new rules for mass use. Generative AI programs must “adhere to the core values ​​of socialism” and cannot be used to attempt to overthrow the state power of the socialist system. The communication took place last Thursday by the Cyberspace Administration of China or CAC, the state internet regulation office. The Cyberspace Administration of China is like saying the Communist Party of China. The CAC is under the direct jurisdiction of the Central Commission for Cyberspace Affairs, a party institution subordinate to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The director of the CAC is Zhuang Rongwen, who is simultaneously deputy head of the Communist Party of China and head of the Central Propaganda Department.

The indication, according to the newspaper South China Morning Post emphasizes that chatbots don’t have to say anything that “incite the subversion of state power and the overthrow of the socialist system, endanger national security and interests, damage the country’s imageincite secession from the country, undermine national unity and social stability, promote terrorism, extremism, national hatred and ethnic discrimination, violence, obscenity and pornography”.

So, according to China, in a nutshell AI can be or is potentially a threat to the overthrow of an institution, in this case represented by the values ​​of socialism, but it can be useful precisely to keep those values ​​or any other value firm if you program it adequately. What happens to the individual in all this? It is not known, there is only the State, as in every regime and distorted mentality.

Two considerations, however, the Chinese ones, which should make Western public opinion reflect on the potential and capacity of these new technologies to control and direct the masses.

China, the news agency explained recently Reuterssees AI as an area to rival the US, in order to excel and become a world leader by 2030. A firepower of billions of yuan has poured into the market

and companies such as Baidu, Alibaba Group, JD.com have dozens and dozens of Artificial Intelligence models ready. Now that the party and the state have given the go-ahead, they can finally be made available to everyone.

Several industry analysts believe that Communist China is ahead of both the technological development of AI and the regulatory basis that regulates its use. The CAC also specified that the rules will only apply to services available to the public in China. Technology used by foreign users would be exempt. From the series: everyone submits to the regime of their country or that they like best but above all keep quiet, because a world governed by AI does not foresee great dissent and great changes.

While there is no doubt that world leaders and military strategists see Artificial Intelligence technology as a key to global dominance, military and economic, Chinese officials are more cautious as they understand the dangers inherent in unbridled development which instead must be regulated and directed according to the interests of the state.

