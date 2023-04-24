China | The French embassy removed the ambassador’s controversial statements from its official account

On Friday, China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioned Crimea’s belonging to Ukraine and, at the same time, the right to self-determination of the states that were part of the Soviet Union.

China’s EU Ambassador Fu Cong commented on China’s relations with Europe and Russia in an interview published on Monday, reports news agency Reuters

“China’s cooperation with Europe and other countries is ‘endless’, just as its relations with Russia are ‘boundless’,” Fu Cong said. According to Reuters, Fu Cong assured China that it has a neutral attitude towards Ukraine.

According to Reuters, it is not clear when Fu Cong made his comments to the Chinese The Paper for the magazine.

China’s The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Monday to the news agency AFP that China respects the sovereign status of all former Soviet countries.

News agency Bloomberg says that the Chinese embassy in France removed the French ambassador Lu Shayen the text version of the interview he gave on Friday from his official Wechat channel.

Shayen Friday’s comments have caused irritation in, for example, the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

Lu commented on France on the LCI television channel The situation on the Crimean peninsula and whether, in his opinion, the peninsula belongs to Ukraine according to international law.

In his answer, the ambassador said it “depends on how the problem is seen”. He took a stand on the history of Crimea and at the same time denied the sovereignty, i.e. the right to self-determination, of the states that were part of the Soviet Union at the time.

“According to international law, these former Soviet states do not have valid status. Because there is no international agreement that concretizes their status as sovereign states,” argued Lu.

Estonian On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chinese ambassador for an interview due to Lu’s comments. Foreign minister Margus Tsakhna called the comments “erroneous and a misinterpretation of history.”

“According to international law, the Baltic countries have been sovereign since 1918, but were occupied for 50 years,” wrote Tsahkna on his Twitter account.

Also Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania invited the country’s Chinese ambassador for an interview on Saturday. The ministry characterized Lu’s comments as “unacceptable” and demands an explanation for the comments. According to Lithuania, it coordinates actions with Estonia and Latvia.

Foreign Minister of Lithuania By Gabrielius Landsbergis according to Lu’s comments show why the Baltic countries do not trust China’s ability to lead peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

President of France Emmanuel Macron has been actively trying to get China involved in ending the Russian attack and restoring peace in recent weeks.

Also Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko took a stand Lun’s comments.

According to him, Lu’s statements are in clear contradiction with China’s positions, as China has said that the goal is to restore peace to Ukraine “in accordance with international law and the purpose and principles of the UN Charter”.

On Monday, the Moldovan administration also condemned the comments of the Chinese ambassador to France as “unacceptable”. They want the Chinese administration to clarify the matter, says Reuters.

Correction 24.4. 9:57 a.m.: Sovereign refers to the right to self-determination, not sovereignty, as was said earlier in the article.