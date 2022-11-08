China | The fortunes of the wealthiest Chinese have dwindled exceptionally fast

The wealth of billionaires dwindled and the number decreased from last year, according to China’s Hurun list. You can get on the list with a net worth of more than five billion yuan, or about 690 million euros.

Very the value of the assets of rich Chinese has weakened drastically in the market turmoil, reports news agency Reuters. The fortunes of the wealthiest Chinese have dwindled faster in a year than in more than 20 years.

The Hurun list, which ranks the wealthiest people in China every year, can be entered with a net worth of more than five billion yuan, or about 690 million euros. There are now 1,305 people who have accumulated such a large fortune, which is 11 percent less than last year.

The combined wealth of those who made the list decreased by 18 percent to approximately 3.5 trillion dollars. There were only 56 companies with assets of at least ten billion dollars on the list, which is 29 less than last year. Dollar billionaires decreased by 239, there were 946 of them in total.

“This year, China’s Hurun list saw a bigger drop than at any other time in the past 24 years,” says the research director of Hurun Report, which compiles the list Rupert Hoogewerf for Reuters.

The assets of the rich have been hit by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the effects of China’s strict corona restrictions, the slide of the country’s real estate market and sharply falling stock prices.

China’s the richest person is the founder of bottled water company Nongfu Spring and director of vaccine developer Wantai Biofarm Zhong Shanshan. He took the top spot for the second time in a row with his fortune of 65 billion euros. Shanshan managed to increase his assets by 17 percent.

Second on the list is the founder of Tiktok’s parent company Bytedance Zhang Yiming, even though his estimated fortune shrank by 28 percent to 35 billion euros. His wealth is swayed by Bytedance’s market value. The third on the list was the chairman of the board of the battery manufacturer Catli Zeng Yuqun.

Instead, the manager of the real estate investment company Country Garden Yang Huiyan lost 15.7 billion euros. He lost the most assets of anyone on the Hurun list. China’s real estate market has been stagnant this year.

The founder of Tencent, who is fifth on the list, lost the second most funds, i.e. 14.6 billion euros Pony Mon. Founder of Alibaba Jack Ma and his family fell to number nine on the list.