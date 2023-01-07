China, Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group

The founder and former patron of the Chinese e-commerce giant alibaba, Jack Butwill cede control of the fintech company Ant Group as part of a renovation. The company announced it, while the government of Beijing it has stepped up its moves against the major companies in the sector. Jack Butone of the most famous businessmen in the Chinahas been the symbol of the “self-made man” for a generation of Chinese tech tycoons, with his atypical personal background and showmanship.

A former English teacher, he retired from the public eye after that Beijing blocked the listing of Ant Group scheduled for 2020 on the Stock Exchange Hong Kongfollowing his derogatory comments about government regulators. In a note, the company announced that it has changed its ownership structure so that “no single shareholder, alone or together with other parties, has control of Ant Group”.

The previous complex structure of the company can be seen from the note, from which it follows that But it “indirectly” controlled 53.46% of the shares. After the change, But it will hold only 6.2% of the voting rights, according to the press release. “This adjustment is implemented to further strengthen the stability of our corporate structure and the sustainability of our long-term development,” explains the company. Ten people – including the founder, management and staff – “will exercise their voting rights independently,” she adds.

The adjustment will not change the economic interests of the shareholders. Ant Group’s planned IPO would have been a world record at the time and its withdrawal occurred while other business interests of But they were under official scrutiny. Beijing also fined Alibaba a record $2.75 billion for alleged unfair practices. In evidence that the noose may now be loosening, authorities said last month that Ant Group had obtained approval to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its alt-based lending arm. consumption. The company may soon increase its registered capital from eight billion yuan to 18.5 billion yuan, according to a notice released on Dec. 30. News of the approval sent Alibaba’s shares up nearly 9% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while other tech companies were also buoyed by hopes that the crackdown on the sector could ease.

