Paris (AFP)

Zheng Zheng became the first Chinese player to win a gold medal in singles tennis at the Olympic Games when she beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the final at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old Jing won her country’s first gold in singles, after winning the women’s doubles gold with Ting Li and Tiantian Sun in Athens in 2004.