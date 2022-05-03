Tuesday, May 3, 2022
China The first fatalities in China's construction accident were found four days after the accident

May 3, 2022
Two dead have been found in the ruins of a building that collapsed on Friday in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province. Dozens are still feared missing.

China’s the first victims of Friday’s building accident were found in the ruins of the building on Tuesday. The news agency AFP reports this.

The six-story building collapsed to the ground last Friday in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, China.

Rescue efforts have been going on for four days now, and dozens are still missing. Hundreds of rescue workers have taken part in the rescue.

“Nine people have been taken out, two have died,” Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, referring to information provided by local authorities. It did not specify whether the dead were among the nine integers found in the ruins.

At least fourteen people were still known to be trapped in the ruins and thirty-nine were not contacted.

The building in Changsha is said to have housed a hotel, cinema and apartments. The building collapsed to the ground.

As you know nine people were arrested last Sunday for the accident. Among those arrested were the owner of the building and the people in charge of the security inspection, who were alleged to have falsified the result of the inspection of the building.

On Saturday, the president Xi Jinping demanded searches “at any cost” and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Mayor of Changshan Zheng Jianxin vowed not to spare energy in the search for trapped people.

