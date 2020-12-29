China | The EU demands the release of Zhang Zhan, a civilian journalist imprisoned in China

In addition to Zhang, several journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were named in EU waiver demands.

European Union demanded a citizen journalist on Tuesday Zhang Zhanin and the release of many other journalists, lawyers and human rights activists imprisoned in China.

Zhang also worked as a lawyer was convicted on Monday to four years in prison for sowing disputes and inciting problems. He had shared information about the coronavirus epidemic on social media such as Twitter, Youtube and Wechat in Wuhan, China in the spring.

EU spokesman for foreign policy Peter Stano said in a statement released Tuesday in its opinionthat, according to reliable sources, Zhang had been the victim of torture during his detention and that his state of health had deteriorated considerably.

“It is extremely important that he gets adequate care,” Stano wrote.

At the same time, he said the EU was demanding Zhang, previously imprisoned in December human rights lawyer Yu Wenshengin as well as for example human rights activist Qin Jongminin release.

EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano spoke in Brussels on 5 March.­

Exemption request issued at an interesting time for the EU and China.

Tuesday morning financial newspaper Financial Times reported that the EU and China are getting there agreement in business investment contract negotiations. Announcement of the agreement is expected later this week.

The agreement, which has been honed for seven years, is intended to remove barriers to trade and make it easier for European companies to operate in China. It has been promoted despite the fact that China has repeatedly violated for example, the human rights of the Uighur minority; and narrowed freedom of expression for Hong Kong people.

Reports by Among other things, China has commissioned Uighurs to carry out forced labor, the impact of which has been considered in the course of contract negotiations.

Head of the Trade Policy Unit of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Pasi-Heikki Vaaranmaa said to HS last weekthat the settlement of the negotiations could be facilitated by China ‘s commitment to seek further ratification of ILO conventions.