China | The economy is suffering and the people are protesting, but China is sticking to its tough corona measures – HS tells four reasons for this

China wasted a good amount of time getting the vaccinations of the citizens in order before opening up the country. If China opens up now, the death toll will be high.

Beijing

1. China’s zero-sum policy was effective at first

Now when part of the people revolt in China against the country’s tough corona measures, it is easy to forget that China’s zero-sum policy was effective in the beginning. It quickly brought the first wave of the pandemic under control, and disease rates have been low in China.

The policy was well-liked among the Chinese for a long time. While people in other parts of the world were dying, intensive care units were filling up and corona lockdowns were in effect, most of China was living a life where the pandemic was barely remembered. The economy was booming, and people were having a carefree time.

This was precisely due to the zero policy. The state’s borders were almost closed. As soon as a single case was detected in China, the disease was suppressed with gigantic tests, tracings and lockdowns of houses and blocks.

The World Health Organization WHO initially praised China’s achievements.

2. The country’s leadership was captured by its propaganda

China’s the leadership propagates a strong story to its citizens: China takes care of the lives and health of its citizens, while Western countries let people die. China’s policy is better.

Many Chinese people’s trust in the story is already seriously shaken, but at least a large part of the older population still trusts China’s line. Anti-corona measures also hit young and middle-aged people harder than retirees who traditionally enjoy themselves at home.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has strongly promoted and praised China’s own line. The prestige of the country’s leadership is attached to the current corona policy. It’s hard to give it up without losing face.

You can also ask if the management began to believe too much in their own propaganda. Maybe it imagined that the pandemic would just sweep over the rest of the world and that China would be spared the trouble.

It’s hard to understand why China hasn’t used its “good” corona times to comprehensively vaccinate its citizens, for example. WHO later criticized China for this.

3. Opening the borders will kill a really large number of Chinese

It has beent is clear that the corona waves will sweep over all countries. People are getting sick and dying everywhere. New virus variants infect more and more easily.

In this country of 1.4 billion people, there are more new cases than ever, officially more than 40,000 a day. It wouldn’t be much in other parts of the world, but in Chinese politics, the number of cases is really big.

You can feel it in everyday life, because now the coronavirus has spread almost throughout the country for the first time. China continues to take tough measures against the virus, which means that more and more people’s houses are being closed and those infected with the virus are in central quarantine.

Terrestrial internal movement is difficult due to restrictions. Both the nation’s economy and the citizens’ economy suffer deeply and visibly.

However, the Chinese leadership has a big, contradictory problem: if China now allows the virus to spread more freely, according to various estimates and studies, from hundreds of thousands to several million Chinese people will die from the disease.

The weakest part of Chinese citizens, i.e. people over 80 years old, are poorly vaccinated. Because of their fears, they have not taken vaccines or considered them necessary. There have been vaccine scandals in China before.

China, out of pride, has not agreed to introduce foreign vaccines that are more effective than its own.

Many Chinese have received the vaccines so long ago that their benefits have already faded. There is almost no natural immunity in China, because there have been so few sick people so far.

The general state of health care outside the big cities is miserable, and there are very few intensive care units compared to the population.

4. Bending under pressure would look like weakness

Hard ones the demonstrations ignited by the corona measures and especially by the excesses of the local authorities may loosen the policy a little.

On Tuesday, the authorities – again – emphasized that local authorities must speed up the vaccination of the elderly. And that local authorities must not impose too extensive or long closures.

Big changes to the corona policy are unlikely to happen soon, however.

The protests became a new dilemma for China’s leadership: if they bow to pressure, they look weak. They probably fear that it would inspire more demands for democracy and a change of power. Such people were also heard at the weekend demonstrations.