China | The Dutch Parliament was the first EU country to define the persecution of Xinjiang as genocide

Earlier this week, the Canadian Parliament made the same line.

Dutch on Thursday night, parliament approved an initiative that the persecution of Uighurs and other minority nationalities in western China in the Xinjiang region meets the definition of genocide.

The Netherlands is the first European country to adopt a similar definition. Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin administration defined Xinjiang persecution genocide on his last day in January. Canada followed suit earlier this week.

As many as one million Muslims belonging to Uighurs and other minorities have been locked up in concentration camps in China.

Dutch the initiative adopted by Parliament is not binding and has no direct impact on Dutch policy towards China.

Foreign minister Stef Blok said on Thursday that the Dutch government does not want to call the situation in Xinjiang genocide because the persecution of Uighurs has not been defined as such by the UN or a court.

The Dutch initiative was justified by the definition in the UN resolution against the genocide. The treaty, passed in 1948, stipulates that genocide may occur if the goal is to destroy an ethnic group in whole or in part.

The initiative was presented by a Democrat from the center-left Democrat 66 Sjoerd Sjoerdsma. He has previously called on the International Olympic Committee to cancel the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in February 2022.

Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutten the Conservative Party voted against the initiative. The Dutch government collapsed in January and new elections are scheduled for March.

China’s The Hague embassy denied allegations of genocide in a statement on its website that Xinjiang’s population has grown and its standard of living has risen in recent years.

On Wednesday, China’s UN envoy accused Western countries of interfering in China’s internal affairs under the guise of the Uighur issue.