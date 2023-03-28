China, the device that sends kisses remotely: “Video calls are no longer enough. Soon also in Italy”

A device capable of simulating kisses between two people, complete with silicone lips to imitate those of a real person. The product launched at the end of January by a Chinese startup is called Mua.

At the modest cost of 290 yuan (about 40 euros), it promises to make the experience of kissing even between two people miles apart. It was designed by 31-year-old Zhao Jianbo, who in an interview with Repubblica said he found some inspiration in the difficulties created by the anti-covid restrictions. “I want my country to be the cradle of such a gadget that I am sure will become popular all over the world,” stressed Zhao, who graduated with a thesis on the lack of physical intimacy during video calls.

His creation is equipped with fake silicone lips that connect to the smartphone with a USB cable. Through a dedicated application, two suitors can connect remotely by transmitting the data of the movements of the lips with their devices. On the basis of these the movement of Mua is regulated, thus simulating the kiss with a natural person. the device is also able to play sounds and warm up based on the temperature of the lips of the person on the other side. Zhao has promised that she too will soon arrive in Italy, without stopping here. The startup is already working on a machine to simulate hugs from loved ones and one that allows you to feel the heartbeat of your lovers.