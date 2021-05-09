Chinese official media, citing the country’s space authorities, said that the remnants of a missile launched as part of China’s efforts to build its own space station returned to Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday.

The Global Times, an official English-language newspaper, quoted the country’s Manned Space Engineering Office as saying: The remnants of the “Long March 5B” missile entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 24:10 a.m.

Local time (0224 GMT).

According to the office, most of the debris was burned during the return. Space experts have warned of the possibility of debris falling due to the uncontrolled return of the main section of the 20-ton rocket to the Earth’s atmosphere.

And the Chinese authorities announced Sunday that a large part of a Chinese space missile disintegrated over the Indian Ocean after entering the Earth’s atmosphere in a random manner, putting an end to speculation about the location of the fall of this 18-ton object.

Officials in Beijing had reported a slight risk of free fall of the “Long March 5B” missile, which transported the first components of the new Chinese space station to Earth orbit on April 29.

State TV quoted the China Manned Aerospace Engineering Bureau as saying that, “After monitoring and analysis, at 10:24 (02:24 GMT) on May 9, 2021, the debris of the last stage of the launch vehicle + Long March 5B Yao -2 “+ To the atmosphere.”

He added that “the subsidence zone is located at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude,” which are the coordinates of a point located in the Indian Ocean.

The same source explained that the bulk of the missile was disintegrated and destroyed during the return.

The monitoring service “Space Track”, which uses US military data, confirmed the missile’s entry into the atmosphere. “Anyone following the entry of the Long March 5B can be reassured,” she wrote on Twitter. “The missile has fallen.”

“We believe that the missile fell in the Indian Ocean, but we are waiting for official data” from a unit of the US Space Force, she added in a separate tweet.

Experts had expected the debris to fall in the Indian Ocean because water covers seventy percent of the Earth’s surface. But the uncontrolled return of a large body of this type raised fears of potential damage and losses, despite accounts indicating that this possibility was minimal.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Weinpen confirmed last week that the possibility of the missile causing damage on the ground was “very small.” He explained, “Because of the technical design of this missile, most of its components will be burned and destroyed during the return to the atmosphere.”

He added that “the possibility of causing damage to air activities or (people, facilities and activities) on the ground is very small.”

The American and European space authorities were among those who monitored the path of the missile and tried to determine the time and place of its fall.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US military had no plans to bring it down, but indicated that China was negligent in letting it out of orbit.

To avoid scenarios of this kind, a number of experts recommended re-design of the “Long March 5B” missile, which cannot be controlled from orbit.

“Return to the ocean was the statistically greatest possibility,” astronomer Jonathan McDowell of Harvard University wrote in a tweet. “It seems that it won the bet – unless news of wreckage arrives in the Maldives – but it was reckless,” he added.

This is not the first time that China has lost control of a spacecraft upon its return to Earth. In 2020, shrapnel of another Long March missile fell on towns in Ivory Coast, causing damage but no casualties.

In April 2018, the Tiangong-1 space laboratory disintegrated upon its return to the atmosphere after two years of being inactive. The Chinese authorities denied at the time that they had lost control of the laboratory.

China is investing billions of dollars on its space program in an effort to catch up with Russia and the United States in this area.

The giant Asian country sent the first Chinese citizen into space in 2003. In early 2019, it put a vehicle on the dark side of the moon, in a global precedent.

Last year, Beijing also brought samples from the moon, and completed the work of its “Beidou” satellite navigation system (a competitor of the US “GPS” system).

China plans to land a small, wheeled robot on Mars in the coming weeks, and to send human missions to the moon by 2030. It has also announced that it wants to build a base on the moon with Russia.

The future Chinese space station, called “Tiangong” (“Heavenly Palace”), will orbit in low-Earth orbit within ten to fifteen years.