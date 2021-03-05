The People’s Congress, which formally approves the decisions of the Communist Party, blesses the establishment of democracy in Hong Kong.

China’s the People’s Congress began its annual meeting on Friday by announcing that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region needs to change its electoral system in order for “patriotic” forces to remain in power in the region.

News agency Xinhua and Western media reported that changes are underway in the selection of the Hong Kong Administrative Director and members of the local legislature. The aim is to close the loopholes that have allowed opposition activists to promote Hong Kong’s independence, The British broadcaster BBC says.

Vice-President of the National Congress Wang Chen had said, according to Xinhua, that the unrest in Hong Kong was the result of shortcomings in the electoral system. Because of those shortcomings, “anti-Chinese, destabilizing elements” would have gained power in Hong Kong.

The reforms envisaged in Hong Kong’s “mini-constitution” are a sign of China’s further repression of the already badly eroded democracy of Hong Kong people. Last summer, a sharp security law came into force to eradicate all forms of opposition activity challenging China.

Representatives of minority peoples were also seen at a meeting of the Chinese People’s Congress on Friday.­

China’s the People’s Congress is in practice rubber stamp, which is formally approved by the President Xi Jinpingin reforms dictated by the strictly led Communist Party.

The law-making congress has about 3,000 members, two-thirds of whom are members of the Communist Party. The rest of the members represent eight other parties or are “independent”.

There are also representatives of minorities sitting in Congress, which seeks to create the impression that all Chinese citizens have a voice in decision-making. Many ordinary Chinese people are amused or indifferent to the annual meeting.

Activists who dream of democratization in mainland China are largely in prison, under house arrest, in exile, or in other difficulties.

China’s prime minister Li Keqiang announced on Friday that a growth target of “more than 6 percent” has been set for the Chinese economy this year. The Chinese moderate target is explained by the difficulties caused by the corona pandemic.

News agency Reuters by analysts ’forecast for China’s annual growth for the current year was 8 percent, which is why Lin’s announcement was received with slight disappointment.

China’s economy grew 2.3 percent last year, according to an official announcement. Although the reading was the lowest in more than four decades, China was the only major economy to grow during the pandemic.

On Friday, China also released its latest five-year plan for 2021-2025, which did not include any growth targets, Reuters says. In the previous five-year target, China aimed for “more than 6.5 percent” growth.

In recent years, China was almost obsessed with a growth target of at least 8%, which was often exceeded. The country’s economy is the largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity.