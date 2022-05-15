China The Chinese now buy a large part of their goods online from easy-to-talk gossip – Marja Kurki is also trying to

Beijing

Beiget the fingers move closer to the phone’s camera. Caroline Xue crosses his wrists and waves his fingers.

Wool! Different colors! Now on sale!

Xue shakes her head and flaps her lashes like in a cartoon – flip flops – cuts and jokes at the same time.

He and his colleagues Han Yingnan the mouth goes to Chinese non-stop.

The Marja Kurki company is from Finland, there is pure nature in Finland! Finland is known for its high-quality design!

They are easy-going people who are not allowed a moment of silence.

Marja Kurje, known for her scarves, is hot in the studio built for the Beijing office. Oxygen wants to run out, but sellers have continued to buy for another hour.

Thank you for your purchase!

Welcome newcomers to the lines!

Rapper!

Caroline Xue (left) and Han Yingna have fun and sing while on sale. It’s important to keep customers on the line.

In China finnish live sales have plummeted during the korona era so much that all brands want to be involved. It’s a symbiosis of entertainment and buying, with the seller popping up live and the viewer buying right away.

It is no wonder, then, that Caroline Xue, CEO of China, is trying to get Marja Kurjenk involved.

The numbers are huge: Last year livestreamingsales in China amounted to EUR 280 billion, almost doubling from the previous year. Forbes magazine according to more than a tenth of online sales are already being discussed in direct sales.

On is waving scarves. Xu shows how to make a handy knot on the shoulder, and Han how to waist.

What if we sang a little? Yeah, let’s sing!

Finally, Marja Kurjen’s fifth three-hour sales session in a Chinese live broadcast is over.

Xue sits down.

“Exhausting,” he describes his long performance session.

“The hardest part is being entertaining. We need to twist our face so that the audience doesn’t stop watching, and we need to talk quickly so that viewers don’t sweep us off their cell phones. ”

Xu has been pulling Marja Kurke in China for decades, and sales channels have changed many times over. From events to shops, from shops to the internet and now then maybe to live sales.

There aren’t many viewers yet, and no sales, but this is just practice. Every day you learn something new.

At first, Xu, for example, did not know that the sales channel in Douyin, China’s own Tiktok, was not allowed to say the word yuan. So the price of a scarf is said to be 500, for example mi – 500 rice.

Other words like the United States are in place. Xu does not know why. That’s just the way it is.

Entertainment produces stars, of course, and even terribly rich stars.

Before the hall one eats, after the hall another eats.

That’s the size of the industry Austin Li Jiaqi sell a flick of a cell phone on screen almost every night, and 10 million people are on the line watching all the time. Now cheap leaves biscuits.

She then praises meat and bread, bras, gloves and cleansers. Li takes a commission on the products he sells.

Of the young women, Lin’s southern Chinese accent is reportedly cute, as is the seller herself.

The story is traditional about grains of wealth: Li is a former cosmetics worker. He started his online career by testing and selling lipsticks live. It gave him the nickname Lipstick King.

Popularity exploded and sales outlets spread. On China Market’s biggest market day last fall, he garnered as many as 250 million views for his 12-hour marathon broadcast.

At that time, he sold incomprehensible amounts of goods through the online store Taobao, totaling hundreds of millions of euros.

Some’s direct sales are elsewhere, but in China it is on its own scale.

The Chinese are used to Finnish users, and they are especially used to paying with mobile applications. Online shopping is easy.

Goods are now fast arriving for the mobile phone user even in poor rural areas, as ordinary online stores have been developing their transports for years.

So the time is ripe for the birth of a new star category.

Admittedly, some got hit last fall when a taxpayer stumbled upon millions of euros in tax evasion.

Many of them fell silent online, and the really rich in the industry no longer give interviews.

Long Fugao (left) and Shi Kang sell food produced in their home village on the soma channel in the evenings. It has greatly enriched farmers.

Live sales has brought other kinds of stories from rags to riches stories. Poor villages have prospered.

This has happened to the village of Shibadong in Hunan Province. The idea of ​​live broadcasting was presented by a university student who returned to his home village two years ago. Shi Kang.

Shi and Long Fugao sell products from local farmers such as dried meat, honey and kiwis from 8pm. They have products packed in beautiful bags in front of their cell phone camera on the table and a warm light shines on their face from the side.

Sometimes the money comes in front of tens of euros, sometimes hundreds of euros in the evening.

Before, the villagers sold their products to the tourists who visited the village along the streets.

“Villagers earn ten times this way compared to the former,” Shi, 26, says in a remote interview.

Some families have now bought a car or even two, Shi says.

The food buyers are mostly from the same or an adjacent province, but some are very far away. The post office will take the products to a nearby town, from where they will be picked up by the transport company.

Corona TimeAn it is safer for customers to buy directly from farmers, Shi thinks. In China, the coronavirus is believed to spread effectively on the surface and packaging of food.

Live sales also feel reliable when you can ask about a product. The customer sends a message to the screen, and the seller responds while on the go.

Caroline Xu believes the new way of shopping also speaks to the change of young people.

“Young people want to know the stories behind the product. Values ​​are becoming important in China too, no longer just money matters. I think that’s a good sign. ”