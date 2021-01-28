China | The Chinese bot network played a significant role in disseminating disinformation during the U.S. election, says a recent study – Eric Trump also shared a fake video made by the network

China is embracing similar means of propaganda propagation as Russia, a British university study reveals.

In Chinese the bot network played a significant role in disseminating false information on the Internet before and after the US presidential election, recent research reveals.

Among other things, the network shared what was shown as a scam, too Donald Trumpin boy Eric Trumpin A video shared on Twitter that allegedly depicts the burning of ballot papers in the United States.

In the video, the man claims to have stolen 80 votes given to Trump and describes burning them. However, the ballot papers were not genuine. The video spread widely on the internet after Eric Trump had shared it on their Twitter account.

The video was believed to have come from an account that links conspiracy theory to Qanon supporters. However, according to a report by the University of Cardiff, two accounts linking to China had already shared the video before that.

About the study reported in the British newspaper The Guardian on Wednesday.

Same the Chinese network also distributed anti-US propaganda on the Internet just before January 6th. At the time, Trump supporters attacked a congress building in Washington in an attempt to block Biden’s confirmation as U.S. president. The messages called for violence to be used to secure Trump’s second term.

The accounts also shared messages comparing the Washington riots with the pro-democracy riots in Hong Kong.

Hateful messages had previously been sent from the accounts to both Trump and To Joe Biden touching. Allegations of electoral fraud in the U.S. election were also shared in the accounts.

Professor, Director of the Institute for Crime and Security Research, University of Cardiff Martin Innesin according to the open source study came to the conclusion that traces of accounts lead to China.

At first the researchers speculated that the network disseminating disinformation was not very intricately organized. However, as the investigation progressed, it became clear that it was a “sophisticated and organized” network operation, The Guardian says.

The accounts probably did not use topic tags in their publications in an attempt to avoid Twitter retaliation. Disinformation was distributed during Chinese working hours. There were breaks in publications only when a national holiday was celebrated in China. The publications had used a machine translator to translate the messages into English.

Russian efforts to influence the U.S. election in the 2016 election are well known. For example, a special prosecutor Robert Muellerin the report detailed how disinformation was shared about the “troll factory” in St. Petersburg against the Democratic presidential candidate; Hillary to Clinton.

The Chinese-linked accounts under investigation in the recent study are undeniably unrelated to the Chinese administration. However, ordinary Chinese do not have access to Twitter, for example. Therefore, scholars consider it possible that the Chinese administration has something to do with the matter, and that China is seeking to embrace the means of influence previously used by Russia.

Last year, a university research team uncovered more than 400 suspicious accounts that Twitter quickly closed. It now appears that there are still working accounts left and that the network is more resilient than previously thought.

Researchers according to the network, the links with the Chinese administration seem strong, as the content they share is in line with the ideas and goals of the Chinese Communist Party. Among other things, they have attacked President Trump for calling the coronavirus “China virus”.

The network’s main goal was to “create a rift” in the United States, the study notes. While many of the Tweets about Trump were negative in content, some of them were positive.

Messages that welcomed Trump called on Americans, among other things, to take up arms and “fight for democracy” or “convene the military” to ensure Trump’s election victory.