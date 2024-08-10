China, the big ones collapse: from Volkswagen to L’Oréal, here’s how the giants are doing in Xi’s country post-pandemic

Multinational groups, from Volkswagen to AB InBev and L’Oréal, have sounded the alarm about slowing demand in China, the Financial Times reports which cites the results of a report by WPP, the London-listed advertising giant, which shows that management is concerned about the drop of almost a quarter in Chinese sales in the last three months, the poor prospects of the country and signs of caution from consumers. The weakness of Chinese demand has in fact characterized the half-year profits of much of the global consumer goods sector.



L’Oreal, which sells luxury and mass-market beauty products in China, estimated that sales growth in the country fell by about 2-3% in the first half of the year, while Porscheowned by VW, said Chinese sales in the six months to June fell by a third from a year earlier.

China’s heavily indebted real estate industry has slowed extended since late 2021, with home prices declining faster than in recent months. Despite the easing of stringent Covid-19 controls in late 2022, weakness in the housing market has dented confidence and demand for consumer goods. In the wake of the pandemic, many companies exposed to China – both domestic and overseas – had expected consumer-focused stimulus to boost growth.

In the wake of the pandemic, FT reports, many companies exposed to China — both domestic and overseas — were expecting a consumer-focused stimulus to revive growth. While that hasn’t happened, economists believe Beijing could take such measures if Donald Trump is re-elected. Analysts at Fitch Ratings pointed to data showing that China’s restaurant sector growth slowed to below 8% in the first half of the year for the first time since 2010, excluding the Covid period.



“Uncertainty about the outlook for disposable income, combined with a further contraction in household wealth due to falling house prices, has led to a reduction in non-essential spending or a shift towards value-for-money products”Fitch analysts said, adding that the trend has extended beyond restaurants to “key discretionary categories,” including apparel, cosmetics and jewelry. “The only part of the world where consumer confidence remains very low is China,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive of L’Oréal. While China remains a growth market for many multinationals, in some sectors, such as autos, they face a major threat from domestic rivals.



According to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility, foreign brands accounted for 38% of China’s passenger car sales in the first half of this year, up from 64% in 2020. Porsche and VW CEO Oliver Blume said it was not yet clear whether demand for electric sports cars like the Porsche Taycan would recover. “We don’t know today,” he said, adding that the “luxury segment for electric cars in China does not exist at the moment.”

Mercedes Benz, which has shifted its focus to more expensive models in recent years, sold 9% fewer cars in China in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier. Chief Executive Ola Källenius said the country’s luxury goods market was cooling, blaming the country’s housing crisis in part. “We don’t know how long it will take or what it will take for Chinese consumers to regain confidence.” Bill Russo, former head of Chrysler in China and founder of Automobility, said foreign automakers, excluding Tesla, “collectively failed to pivot to the changing preferences of Chinese consumers” toward electric vehicles. Beverage group Anheuser-Busch InBev suffered a 15% drop in sales in China in the second quarter due to weak consumer demand and bad weather in parts of the country. Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said that despite weaker consumer spending, China continues to see a trend toward lower but more expensive alcohol consumption. “I think the long-term fundamentals are still in place,” he said.

Executives and analysts also warned of the long-term threat posed by a growing number of highly competitive Chinese brands. Shaun Rein, managing director of Shanghai-based China Market Research Group, said that while there were bright spots, many foreign brands faced strong domestic rivals. “Many Western brands have been overtaken by Chinese ones,” he said.