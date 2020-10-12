China | The Australian state prime minister caught on to a secret relationship with a politician engulfed in Chinese deals

The Prime Minister of New South Wales refused to resign, saying he had kept his private life separate from his duties.

Australian the prime minister of the most populous state Gladys Berejiklian admitted on Monday that he had been in contact with a politician plagued by the China scandal for five years.

The matter came to light in a corruption investigation in which Berejiklian and Daryl Maguiren telephone conversations between

The opposition Labor Party demanded Berejiklian’s resignation, which he refused on Monday.

New South Wales corruption authorities began investigating Liberal Party Daryl Maguire as early as summer 2018.

Maguire is suspected of acting as an intermediary for large Chinese clients in real estate and land transactions and of taking advantage of its position as a Member of Parliament in the town of Wagga Wagga. He is also suspected of taking money to promote Chinese visa applications.

At the same time, many Australian politicians were caught up in close relations with Chinese big businessmen. This year, relations between the two countries have become extremely strained.

Maguire’s relations with China were also close. Among other things, he served as an advisor to the China Peaceful Reunification Committee, the front office for China’s Hybrid Influence Body to the Common Front Labor Division.

Maguire also boasted of meeting the Chinese president Xi Jinpingin, although it happened with a larger group.

Maguire resigned from the Liberal Party in 2018, but refused to resign as a Member of Parliament. As a result, the Liberal Party lost its representative in Wagga Wagga, which the party had ruled for 61 years.

Wagga Wagga is an inland city of about 50,000 inhabitants roughly halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s largest cities.

New South Wales corruption authorities also reported the case of Maguire to Prime Minister Berejiklian. At that time, Maguire, 61, and Berejiklian, 50, had been in a relationship for about three years.

Berejiklian refused to resign on Monday and says he has done nothing wrong.

“I keep my private life away from my duties,” Berejiklian said. “People have tried to influence me, but have failed.”

Open it is not that the relationship with Berejikliani has benefited Maguire, although the question of retention and secrecy of the relationship is obvious.

The corruption investigation heard telephone conversations on Monday in which Maguire told Berejiklian about his million-dollar debts, which he tried to get rid of before withdrawing from politics. In one recording, Maguire tells Berejiklian about his land deals. “I don’t want to hear this part,” Berejiklian replies on tape.

Berejiklian demanded Maguire’s resignation in 2018 and announced it publicly.

Berejiklian said on Monday he would have wanted to disclose his relationship with Maguire if he had withdrawn from politics. Berejiklian said she severed her relationship with Maguire in September 2020 when she was called in for questioning by corruption officials.