The twin-engine aircraft took off with a two-tonne payload on Sunday on a flight of about 20 minutes in southwest China’s Sichuan province, state media reported, citing the drone’s developer, Sichuan Tingden Science and Technology Innovation Co.

China’s civilian drone manufacturers are testing larger payloads as the government seeks to build what’s known as a low-altitude aviation economy, with aviation regulators forecasting the sector to be worth about $279 billion by 2030, four times what it was in 2023.

China already uses drones to carry out commercial deliveries.

Industry sources say drone deliveries offer advantages including shorter delivery times, lower transportation costs and the ability to deliver cargo to difficult locations such as rooftops in dense urban areas. Drones can also carry passengers.