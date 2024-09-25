Home policy

China said the test was a routine exercise and not directed against any country. (Symbolic image) © Wang Yi/Xinhua/dpa

China unexpectedly fires an intercontinental missile into the Pacific. However, many details about the test are still unclear. The Ministry of Defense is also initially providing only vague information.

Beijing – China says it has fired an intercontinental missile with a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean. The People’s Liberation Army’s missile force carried out the test in the morning (local time); the missile fell into the planned target area on the high seas, the Ministry of Defense in Beijing announced. According to the agency, it was a routine exercise in the unit’s annual training plan. The announcement is unusual, as China rarely makes public such missile tests.

The missile test was not directed against any country or target, said spokesman Zhang Xiaogang. According to the ministry, the aim was to test the performance of the weapons and military training. The ministry did not provide any further details about the type of missile or the exact test area.

China expands nuclear weapons arsenal

The People’s Liberation Army’s missile force is responsible for China’s nuclear and conventional missile arsenal. Intercontinental missiles can reach thousands of kilometers and carry nuclear warheads. China is a nuclear power and has the DF-41, an intercontinental missile type that can reach up to 15,000 kilometers.

According to a report by the US Department of Defense last year, China is estimated to have more than 500 nuclear warheads and is likely to continue to expand its arsenal. This means that China still has significantly fewer nuclear warheads than the USA and Russia. dpa