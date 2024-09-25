“The missile force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a mock warhead into the high seas of the Pacific Ocean at 08:44 on September 25, and the missile landed in the expected sea area,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not clarify where exactly the missile fell or its nature.

In its statement, the ministry said, “The missile launch is part of the annual routine training program of the missile force.”

She added that this experiment “allowed for the effective testing of the performance of weapons and equipment as well as the level of training of the forces, and achieved the desired goal.”

The Ministry of Defense noted in its statement that the “countries concerned” with this missile test, i.e. those located within or near the missile’s path, were informed “in advance.”

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are among the most powerful weapons in the world and can carry nuclear warheads.

In recent decades, China has carried out a massive modernization of its military and is increasing its military budget every year in parallel with its economic growth.