The Chinese Consulate in Toronto, Canada, said that China has temporarily prevented entry to foreigners from Canada, even if they have valid work permits in China.

The consulate said in a statement on its website: “China will temporarily prevent entry to all foreigners with valid residence permits for work and personal matters.”

The measure comes at a time when Canada is imposing restrictions on travel due to fears of the spread of the Corona virus.

Canada recorded 4,255 new cases of the virus yesterday, Saturday.