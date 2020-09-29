The teacher was found guilty of putting sodium nitrite in a porridge served to the students of one of her colleagues.

A Chinese teacher was sentenced to death for poisoning 25 kindergarten students, one of whom was killed, justice announced Tuesday (September 29).

The Intermediate Court in Jiaozuo City, in central Henan Province, found teacher Wang Yun guilty of putting sodium nitrite in a porridge served to the students of a colleague in March 2019. she was seeking revenge. Sodium nitrite is a chemical used in particular for preserving meats, but which can be toxic in high doses.

Court Says Wang Yun Knew The Product Was Harmful But Still Decided To Poison Children “without worrying about the consequences”. According to justice, the teacher also tried to poison her husband in 2017.