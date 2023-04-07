Tsai Ing-wen met with Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday (March 5); Chinese spokesperson says Taiwan is “internal matter”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared that the country will take “Resolute and forceful measures” after the meeting of the United States with Taiwan, held on Wednesday (5.Mar.2023). On the occasion, the Speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy, received the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

This Thursday (6.Mar), the Chinese spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, spoke to reporters about the US relationship with Taiwan. “The Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair, and the resolution of the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own affair. It is not China that is raising tension in the Taiwan Strait, but ‘Taiwan independence’ forces on the island and some countries that support ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.”declared Ning.

The spokesperson stated that there is a “collusion“ between Washington and Taiwan for independence force separatists to become involved in US political activities. nobody said that “where wherever the US military goes, what they leave behind is a mess full of turmoil, division and scars.” and suggested that US military expansion may bring “serious and uncontrollable consequences”.

China had warned McCarthy on Tuesday (April 4) not to “repeat the disastrous mistakes of the past” when meeting with Tsai Ing-wen. The statement referenced then-Mayor Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August 2022.

According to Beijing, the meeting would promote an imbalance in Taiwan’s peace and stability and bring the Chinese people together”against a common enemy”.

On August 2, 2022, Pelosy visited the Taiwan Strait. At the time, China was against the congresswoman going to the island. Tensions between the two powers rose with the visit.

Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory as a breakaway province.