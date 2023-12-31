Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, during New Year's address, on Chinese TV | Photo: EFE

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping said, this Sunday (31), in his New Year speech that China “will certainly be reunified”. He also highlighted that the Chinese economy managed to overcome the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and became more resilient and dynamic.

“All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” state news agency Xinhua reported.

XI raised the tone on unification amid the presidential campaign in Taiwan. The elections are scheduled for the 13th. China is strengthening its military presence around the island.

In the only campaign debate for the Taiwanese presidency, held on Saturday, the government candidate Lai Ching-te, leader in the polls and current vice president. moved away from the position adopted in 2017 of being a “pragmatic worker for independence”.

He stated that independence currently refers to the consensus that Taiwan is not part of mainland China and that it is already an independent country, known as the Republic of China.

Oppositionist Ko Wen-je, from the Taiwan People's Party, defended a commercial rapprochement with China, but not in the political sphere. The resumption of trade with Beijing has been one of the sources of divergence between the candidates.